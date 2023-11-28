Tina Knowles Slams Trolls Who Said Beyoncé Looks Like a White Woman: 'I Am Sick and Tired of People Attacking Her'

Tina Knowles is clapping back at haters who said Beyoncé is bleaching her skin and wearing platinum hair to be white.

Ms. Knowles took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a video of Bey that showed her wearing a silver gown, long silver gloves, and platinum hair. The look was from the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in Los Angeles, which had a "cozy opulence" dress code.

Superimposed over the image were comments from fans who questioned the singer’s hair and outfit choices. Some of the comments included, “She lied on her origins,” “She whitens her skin,” “She’s not a Black woman,” and “She’s white now?”