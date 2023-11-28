Tina Knowles Slams Trolls Who Said Beyoncé Looks Like a White Woman: 'I Am Sick and Tired of People Attacking Her'

Tina Knowles is clapping back at haters who said Beyoncé is bleaching her skin and wearing platinum hair to be white.
Ms. Knowles took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a video of Bey that showed her wearing a silver gown, long silver gloves, and platinum hair. The look was from the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in Los Angeles, which had a "cozy opulence" dress code.
Superimposed over the image were comments from fans who questioned the singer’s hair and outfit choices. Some of the comments included, “She lied on her origins,” “She whitens her skin,” “She’s not a Black woman,” and “She’s white now?”
The video then cut to various moments of Queen B from throughout her career, alongside the text, “Brown skin girl.” Appropriately, the clip was soundtracked by the superstar’s The Lion King: The Gift cut, “Brown Skin Girl.”
Beyoncé’s mother also sounded off in the caption.
“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina wrote.
“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”
“I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she continued. “I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!”
Knowles called out TMZ for reaching out to Beyoncé’s hairstyle about her look, following fans’ comments.
The premiere took place on Saturday, and featured a special chrome carpet event that saw a Destiny’s Child reunion, as well as stars like Donatella Versace, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Natalia Bryant, Issa Rae, and Tyler Perry.