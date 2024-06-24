Swizz Beatz on Criticism of Verzuz Distribution Deal With Elon Musk: ‘We’re 100% Black-Owned’

Swizz Beatz had time to respond to those who criticized him and Timbaland for bringing the hit music showdown Verzuz to X.
Earlier this month, the superproducer announced that, alongside fellow producer Timbaland, Verzuz will now be hosted on X in a deal with the platform's CTO, Elon Musk. Many expressed disappointment with the shocking move, since the show's following grew organically throughout the pandemic via Instagram Live in 2020.
Over the weekend, Swizz posted a photoset of himself and Timbaland on Instagram with a caption that pointed to their new deal with X. "We will show you better than tell you 😮💨😅😂⚡️⚡️ Blessings to all 🙏🏽 🙅🏽♂️," he wrote.
But Swizz's followers were less than enthused with the business decision, many questioning the partnership with Musk and accusing the producers of selling out.
"Should've done this on another platform," one individual suggested. "Instagram, Facebook or even Fanbase a Black owned app."
"Verzuz been on this platform from day one !" Swizz replied. "People want to talk with out doing the homework . The convo always been on that platform King bless up!!"
In other responses, Swizz reiterated that Verzuz will remain "100% Black owned" under himself and Timbaland.
The new deal grants X exclusive streams of future Verzuz live streams, which will come at no cost to X users.
"We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz. Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we’re excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world," said Swizz Beatz in a statement last week. "I would like to thank Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino, Brett Weitz, Mitchell Smith and the entire X team for believing in the Verzuz vision. We can’t wait to get to work."