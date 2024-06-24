Swizz Beatz on Criticism of Verzuz Distribution Deal With Elon Musk: ‘We’re 100% Black-Owned’

Swizz Beatz had time to respond to those who criticized him and Timbaland for bringing the hit music showdown Verzuz to X.

Earlier this month, the superproducer announced that, alongside fellow producer Timbaland, Verzuz will now be hosted on X in a deal with the platform's CTO, Elon Musk. Many expressed disappointment with the shocking move, since the show's following grew organically throughout the pandemic via Instagram Live in 2020.

Over the weekend, Swizz posted a photoset of himself and Timbaland on Instagram with a caption that pointed to their new deal with X. "We will show you better than tell you 😮‍💨😅😂⚡️⚡️ Blessings to all 🙏🏽 🙅🏽‍♂️," he wrote.