Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Announce Their Art Collection Exhibit at Brooklyn Museum

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have announced they'll be showing off pieces of their rare art collection with a brand new installment at the Brooklyn Museum.
On Friday, the couple shared a post on their respective Instagram pages announcing the news of their collaboration with the famous NYC museum. In their post, the Deans are sitting in front of some of their paintings and other images of them, as well as the artists whose art they have in their collection. Swizz held a seat on the museum's board from 2015 until last October. News of the exhibition's existence was shared back in November 2023.
"Been holding this incredible news close to the chest," the couple wrote in their caption. "Now, it's our pleasure to officially announce GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys opening on February 10 @brooklynmuseum! Tickets to #GiantsBkM available now!!!!!! A MUST SEE SHOW. Link in bio💥💥💥 Let's get 2024 started!!💜 A BIG special thank you to all the GIANTS in the show!!! @TheDeanCollection."
Kimberli Gant, a curator of modern and contemporary art who helped organize the installment, told the New York Times that, "There is great brand recognition with the Deans, but they don't know them as collectors."
Swizz has been collecting artwork since the ’90s and most recently revealed to the Times that his collection has easily hit the thousands mark with various rare pieces, including a 2018 Derrick Adams painting titled "Floater 74," which will be on view at the exhibition.
Most of the work in their collection is from African-American artists, which Swizz said wasn't easy because there wasn't a market for it. "The reason why we doubled down on African American art is because people weren't collecting it. Things flow a little better now," he said.