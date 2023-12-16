Soulja Boy Slams Blueface Saying He'd Win in 'Verzuz' Face-Off: 'You Gonna Perform Bustdown Thotiana 5 Times?'

Soulja even caught Blueface up to speed on some of his underground cuts like "Make it Clap" and the Rich the Kid-assisted "Rick N Morty," which went viral in 2021.

"Don't make me go into the vault and start pulling shit out with Bow Wow and shit. N***a what?" Soulja added.

"I get to pullin' out shit with Yo Gotti. I get to pulling out shit with [The Game]. You know how many songs I got, buddy?" he continued. "I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled. What the fuck?"

Asserting that Blueface had to have "been playing," Soulja demanded that Marco interview him and that a Verzuz be set up, where he'd invite Migos to join him. But Blueface stood on his comments and took aim at Soulja on X where he referenced the mother of Soulja's son, 1-year-old Ke'Andre.