Blueface Threatens to Leave Funny Marco Interview When He Can't Name Three Songs by Rapper

Funny Marco strikes again.
On Monday, the comedian shared a clip of his upcoming interview with Blueface. The video opens with Marco’s trademark awkward stare before he says, “I can say you are intelligent and you good at a lot of things. So why can’t you rap on beat?”
When he asks which songs Marco’s talking about in specific, Marco responds, “A lot of them.”
“You don’t even know none of my songs,” Blueface says, adding, “Name three Blueface songs or this fucking interview is over."
Marco then names “Thotiana” and then the “Thotiana” remix featuring Cardi B and YG. “Don’t ruin your fucking interview,” Blueface responds. “I’m not,” Marco says, before the rapper appears to get up to leave.
Marco has had a barrage of A-list celebrities on his show. In November, Kevin Hart appeared on Marco’s show, where the actor told Marco that he looked like Seal.
When Marco pressed Hart about why he made a comparison to Seal, Marco implied there was “only one reason” Kevin would say Seal. However, Hart said he made the connection because the singer is "very charming, handsome, amazing man" who is a "talented individual" with a "beautiful family."
Back in October, Marco hosted G Herbo and Southside on his show, which unfortunately devolved into a strained interview. The episode saw the two musical collaborators troll Marco and even break his $30,000 watch.
The conversation went viral and Marco later responded to on Facebook: “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview. I was upset while it was going on, but I understand I got a job to do and one thing about me, I respect people on my show.” He continued, “I didn’t want to match they energy—it’s so many L’s I took on my journey. I wish I could show I don’t hide anything, so I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode and move on.”