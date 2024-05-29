Snoop Dogg's Wife Opening L.A. Strip Club, Shares Same Name as Ice Cube Film

"I am thrilled to introduce the Players Club to Los Angeles," Broadus stated in press materials. "This club is more than just a venue; it’s a celebration of empowerment, beauty, and entrepreneurship, providing a space where everyone can feel like a boss."

In a press release, the Players Club is called the "newest and most exclusive" spot for exotic dancing in Los Angeles, and is "poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene."