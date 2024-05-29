Snoop Dogg's Wife Opening L.A. Strip Club, Shares Same Name as Ice Cube Film

Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus, will spotlight professional exotic dancers in her first self-owned strip club.
According to TMZ, Broadus, nicknamed "The Boss Lady," will be hosting a private grand opening of the Players Club–named after Ice Cube's 1998 directorial debut–on Wednesday night (May 29). The high-end guest list includes celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Too Short and Cedric the Entertainer, while DJs like DJ Drama will be spinning throughout the night.
"I am thrilled to introduce the Players Club to Los Angeles," Broadus stated in press materials. "This club is more than just a venue; it’s a celebration of empowerment, beauty, and entrepreneurship, providing a space where everyone can feel like a boss."
In a press release, the Players Club is called the "newest and most exclusive" spot for exotic dancing in Los Angeles, and is "poised to redefine luxury and liberation in the city’s nightlife scene."
The Players Club marks Broadus' latest business venture, as the entrepreneur also owns Boss Lady Entertainment and was appointed as Snoop's manager in 2021.
"Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one," the rap legend said about the decision. "She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together."