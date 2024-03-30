Sexyy Red Dismisses Drake, Parties With Soulja Boy, Tay Keith, and More in "Get It Sexyy" Video

One of the highlights of the video comes from Drake, who's flirting with the "SkeeYee" rapper while waiting for their order of frozen slushies. The female server lets Drizzy know what type of time she's on, which Red catches and blames the 6 God while hilariously stating, "That's what you like?" before walking off to flirt with other men.

Drake and Ross' cameos come after both men were involved in a funny situation with Sexyy Red on her livestream earlier this week. Ross went live with Red and called Drake on FaceTime to try to prank him, but the plan backfired.

"I actually asked [Sexyy Red] if she was my soulmate and she said 'yes' to me," Ross said to Drake via FaceTime.

"That's cap, hell nah," Drake is heard saying on the phone as Red gives a "cut it out" gesture behind Ross. "She told me she was gonna rob you, I told her not to rob you tonight."

"You were gonna rob me?" said Ross as he looked at Sexyy Red, who replied, "I'm still gonna rob him … I'm just playing."