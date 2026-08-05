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Mike Jones Says T-Pain Didn't 'Show Love' After "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)" Feature

Mike Jones recalled appearing in T-Pain's "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)" music video but T-Pain didn't appear in the "Cuddy Buddy" video.

(L) Houston rap artist Mike Jones throws out the first pitch during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on July 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (R) T-Pain performs before Game Four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights at Toshiba Plaza T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Images via Tim Warner/Getty Images and Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mike Jones is speaking out on what he sees as music industry betrayal and naming T-Pain as one of the people who have slighted him.

In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, the “Back Then” rapper recalled times that his collaborative efforts weren’t reciprocated during the prime of his career.

Among those artists was T-Pain, whom Jones supported at the start of his mainstream career by appearing on the track and music video for his 2005 single, “I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)."

But Jones claims that when he sought out T-Pain to be in the music video for his own 2008 song “Cuddy Buddy,” the R&B vocalist distanced himself. T-Pain appears on the album version of the song, while the single features Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, and Twista.

"I did the record. Show love on the record. You saw what the record did—it was a big hit,” Jones said about "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper).”

“And in exchange, all I needed was for you to do 'Cuddy Buddy' for me that I also did,” Jones continued. “But it was politics when 'Cuddy Buddy' came around. I'm in the video with a muscle shirt on, and I ain't got none of the features in the video."

Elsewhere, Jones said that he doesn’t have a “personal issue” with T-Pain, a two-time Grammy winner.

"But it just showed me that it wasn't real like I thought it was,” he said. “‘Cause I could have been fake, too. And I could have hid behind a lot of people, too, and been like, I can't even do it.”

The Houston rapper also called himself “the Drake” of 2005 and mentioned D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” as another song that he co-signed, which became a hit, although Jones claims listeners initially “hated it.”

In a previous Art of Dialogue interview, Slim Thug recalled Jones getting cut off by elite members of the music industry as his career stalled.

“Everybody went bad. So, it showed me how fake that world is over there,” Thug said.

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