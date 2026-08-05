Mike Jones Says T-Pain Didn't 'Show Love' After "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)" Feature

Mike Jones is speaking out on what he sees as music industry betrayal and naming T-Pain as one of the people who have slighted him.

In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, the “Back Then” rapper recalled times that his collaborative efforts weren’t reciprocated during the prime of his career.

Among those artists was T-Pain, whom Jones supported at the start of his mainstream career by appearing on the track and music video for his 2005 single, “I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)."

But Jones claims that when he sought out T-Pain to be in the music video for his own 2008 song “Cuddy Buddy,” the R&B vocalist distanced himself. T-Pain appears on the album version of the song, while the single features Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, and Twista.