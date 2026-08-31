Music

Rebecca Black Drops "Anaheim Star," the Final Single From Her Sophomore LP

Black's sophomore album, 'The Age of the Exhibitionist' releases September 4.

Press
Press

Rebecca Black has closed out the lead-up to her sophomore album with another banger.

On Monday (August 31), the pop vocalist dropped "Anaheim Star", the fourth and final single from Age of the Exhibitionist, ahead of the record's Friday, September 4 release date. The song debuted exclusively on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show.

“Anaheim Star” follows the album’s previously-released cuts, "Speakerphone," "Hot Wet Delirious," and "Michael." In a People interview, Black described the project as “a curation of self.”

“What also felt exciting to me about titling the album and using a word that’s more rooted in the meaning of your own self being an exhibit on display,” she told the outlet. “Obviously there is the meaning of exhibitionism, meaning the desire to reveal yourself in a very sexual way or not. I’m just taking the liberty to redefine.”

Following the album’s release, the singer will head out on Exhibitionism on Tour, in which Black steps into the persona of Miss Delicious, kicks off September 23 in Boston and wraps November 5 at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, with stops in Orlando, Nashville, Washington D.C. and other spots along the way.

Tickets are available now on Black’s official website.

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