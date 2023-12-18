Quavo Meets With 20 Women in Speed Dating YouTube Show

Quavo made his pick on the '20 Women Vs 1 Rapper' series with YouTuber Noluvmar. Other rappers that have been on the show include Dababy and NLE Choppa.

Denying that he has a type, the Migos member linked up with 20 women in the first round, questioned their tattoos, fashion and even one woman's intense eye contact before some of them passed to the next round.

In the second round, the women turned the tables on Quavo, some asking him how he likes his steak (well-done), his go-to Waffle House order (the All-Star Special), and another getting straight to his roster, asking how many women he has on his "team." "A little ten-piece mild lemon pepper," he told one woman at the 9-minute mark. "I didn't ask about no wings, I asked how many you got on your team," she replied, but Quavo still wasn't giving up the details.

At the 10-minute mark, the "Hotel Lobby" co-rapper also confirmed that he likes to date women who don't have a celebrity status, saying "I like turning my bitch up. We turning them into superstars around here" From 2018 to 2021 Quavo had a public relationship with Saweetie and referenced their viral elevator altercation in the "Messy" music video. He's also been linked to actress and socialite Karrueche Tran and rapper Iggy Azalea.

Another woman went straight into NSFW territory, asking Quavo how he prefers fellatio. "Slippery. Excuse me, please me." he responded around the 11:30 mark. In the third round, he asked the women pre-written questions from Noluvmar, with inquiries like "What's the wildest thing you ever did in public?" and "Would you rather have a loyal broke n***a or a cheater with some paper?" For the latter question, a woman preferred a cheater, to which Quavo pulled out a stack of hundreds and said, "She's acceptable."

About 16 minutes in, another woman made it clap for Quavo when asked if she had a BBL and called it a "round of applause." During the speed dating round, he chose his top five women, giving them nicknames like "Stir Fry" and "D.C." after their answers that stood out the most. After nearly passing up on 22-year-old Mariah from Cincinnati, around the 21:40-minute mark, contestant Riley gave Quavo an extremely forward answer when asked about her hobbies.