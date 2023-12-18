Offset Calls Out People Who Mentioned Takeoff’s Death Amid His Split From Cardi B: ‘I’m Still Grieving My Brother'

Offset has an issue with people who have brought up his former bandmate, the late Takeoff, amid his split from Cardi B.
On Saturday, the Atlanta rap star took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to call out folks who thought it was a good idea to mention Takeoff, who passed away in November 2022. People have been using the memory of the late rapper to poke fun at Offset, who's in the middle of a messy breakup with Cardi B.
According to Offset, people need to "chill" from "wishing death" on Takeoff but later corrected himself to say mentioning the late rapper in the middle of his issues with Cardi B is a cheap move.
"Fan wishing death on takeoff is crazy yal lil ass better chill," Offset said before correcting himself. "Correction: Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool. I'm still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up."
The latest update in the breakup between Cardi B and Offset came when Cardi went on Instagram Live and let off her frustrations over the split.
"A muthafucker will play in your fucking face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say," she said. "This muthafucker really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident."
She continued, "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most."
Cardi continued to drag Offset by claiming he's been feeling cocky since his new album dropped. According to Cardi, she did a lot for Offset and never got a thank you from him.
"You been fucking feeling yourself you bitch ass n***a because of your bitch ass album and shit and you really been fucking doing me dirty," she said before crying. "After so many fucking years that I muthafucking helped your ass, not even a fucking thank you that I got from your bitch ass."