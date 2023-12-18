Offset Calls Out People Who Mentioned Takeoff’s Death Amid His Split From Cardi B: ‘I’m Still Grieving My Brother'

The latest update in the breakup between Cardi B and Offset came when Cardi went on Instagram Live and let off her frustrations over the split.

"A muthafucker will play in your fucking face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say," she said. "This muthafucker really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident."

She continued, "He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most."

Cardi continued to drag Offset by claiming he's been feeling cocky since his new album dropped. According to Cardi, she did a lot for Offset and never got a thank you from him.

"You been fucking feeling yourself you bitch ass n***a because of your bitch ass album and shit and you really been fucking doing me dirty," she said before crying. "After so many fucking years that I muthafucking helped your ass, not even a fucking thank you that I got from your bitch ass."