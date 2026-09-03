Pusha T Looks Back on Clipse Having to 'Kiss So Much Ass' for Grammy Win

The duo earned five nominations for Let God Sort ’Em Out and won its first Grammy, taking Best Rap Performance for the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips."

The duo would go on to be nominated in five Grammy categories for their comeback album, ultimately winning Best Rap Performance for the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips."

Around the four-minute mark of the episode below, Pusha said he "wanted them all," referring to the five Grammy noms. "But we came home with one, man. Ain't no biggie."