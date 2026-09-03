Music

Pusha T Looks Back on Clipse Having to 'Kiss So Much Ass' for Grammy Win

The Virginia rap duo won their first Grammy earlier this year for the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips."

(L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse.
Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Pusha T said Clipse had to "kiss so much ass" and attend every Recording Academy event while campaigning for the 2026 Grammys.
  • The duo earned five nominations for Let God Sort ’Em Out and won its first Grammy, taking Best Rap Performance for the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips."
  • Pusha wanted all five awards but shrugged off winning one, while Lamar later saluted Clipse as his "brothers" during his Best Rap Album acceptance speech.

Pusha T has shared that he believes Clipse had to overcompensate by being extra friendly while campaigning for the 2026 Grammys.

The Virginia rapper was a guest on the Thursday (September 3) episode of The Breakfast Club, where he recalled pushing Clipse's fourth album, Let God Sort ‘Em Out, alongside his older brother, No Malice.

The duo would go on to be nominated in five Grammy categories for their comeback album, ultimately winning Best Rap Performance for the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips."

Around the four-minute mark of the episode below, Pusha said he "wanted them all," referring to the five Grammy noms. "But we came home with one, man. Ain't no biggie."

He then broke down the lengths they had to go to in order to campaign for the award. "You kiss so much ass the whole year," he joked. "You go everywhere, wherever the [Recording] Academy wants you to be at. You have to campaign for the award."

Pusha has been nominated 11 times overall, previously for Best Rap Album in 2023 for his fourth solo album, It’s Almost Dry, losing to Kendrick's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The 27-time Grammy winner would acknowledge Clipse as his "brothers" in his acceptance speech for Best Rap Album during the 2026 Grammys in February.

"Every time I tell you this: hip-hop is gonna always be right here. We gon' be in these suits, we gon' be looking good," Lamar said. "We gon' be having our folks with us. We gon' be having the culture with us."

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