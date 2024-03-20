Offset Is Not Drake, Nonchalantly Tosses Bra Fan Threw at His Face During Concert

Offset wasn't with the bra-tossing shenanagians during a recent stop of his Set It Off tour.

In a clip of Offset's concert at The Fillmore in Detroit, the rapper was performing a live rendition of "ZEZE" when a woman tossed her bra onto the stage. When the undergarment landed on Offset's face and microphone, he appeared disgusted, immediately dropping it before continuing with the performance.