Cardi B and Offset Seen Together on Valentine's Day Date in Miami Amid Separation

Miami was the same location where artists had separate New Year's Eve performances in the same hotel; with Cardi headlining a show at Fontainebleau Miami Beach while Offset held it down at LIV Nightclub.

Just days after, on X Spaces, Cardi shared that she and Offset—with whom she shares two children, Kulture Kiari, 5, and Wave Set Cephus—had hooked up to kick-off 2024. Before then, Cardi clapped back and even threatened to unfollow some of her fans who speculated that the two got back together.

"Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes,” she told listeners on the platform. “Did I got dicked down yesterday? Absolutely baby."

She continued, "I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday—we had a good time."