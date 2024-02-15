Cardi B and Offset Seen Together on Valentine's Day Date in Miami Amid Separation

Cardi B and Offset spent Valentine's Day in Miami although the former couple reportedly separated in December.
According to TMZ, the "Freaky" rappers were seen together at Miami Beach restaurant Carbone, with Offset following Cardi into the restaurant just a few minutes. Shortly after midnight, the two exited the Italian eatery, with Cardi concealing her nose behind her phone and signing autographs before both left in a vehicle.
Miami was the same location where artists had separate New Year's Eve performances in the same hotel; with Cardi headlining a show at Fontainebleau Miami Beach while Offset held it down at LIV Nightclub.
Just days after, on X Spaces, Cardi shared that she and Offset—with whom she shares two children, Kulture Kiari, 5, and Wave Set Cephus—had hooked up to kick-off 2024. Before then, Cardi clapped back and even threatened to unfollow some of her fans who speculated that the two got back together.
"Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes,” she told listeners on the platform. “Did I got dicked down yesterday? Absolutely baby."
She continued, "I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday—we had a good time."
Since then, the on-and-off couple have remained hush about whether they've reconciled, although they celebrated five years of marriage last September.