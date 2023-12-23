Nicki Minaj Gives 'Honest Ranking' of All Her Albums

Nicki Minaj counts her latest album as her best work yet.
On Friday, the rapper interacted with the Barbz on X—formerly Twitter—to discuss her ranking of her albums one through five, including her newest effort, Pink Friday 2. One X user called on Minaj to "step up to the mic" and put her list in order, which the "Everybody" artist gladly obliged, also reposting the opinions of her loyal fans.
Another fan gave Pink Friday 2 the top spot, followed by 2014's The Pinkprint, 2010's Pink Friday, 2018's Queen and 2012's Roman Reloaded, to which Minaj promised to make her list "in a sec."
Minaj crowned some of the Barbz for acknowledging Pink Friday 2 as her finest work, just weeks after it was released on the rapper's 41st birthday.
Gag City almost went up in smoke when Minaj debated that two of her albums, Roman Reloaded and The Pinkprint were some of her weaker releases.
Another Barb discussed the difference between Minaj's albums and eras, which satisfied Minaj enough to offer them $1,000.
Finally, Minaj gave an "honest ranking" with Pink Friday 2 taking the lead ahead of The Pinkpint, Queen, Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, also counting its deluxe edition The Re-Up in last place.
She also gave props to 50 Cent for his feature on the "Beep Beep" remix, which also appears on Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe).
Pink Friday 2 has been a runaway success due to being Minaj's first album in five years, both being certified gold one day after its release and being the biggest debut for a hip-hop album in Spotify history.
As for more positive news about the album, it claimed the top spot with 228,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending December 14, according to Billboard.