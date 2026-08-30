Music

Mo3 Murder Suspect Caught After Reportedly Wearing Same Underwear for Two Days

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing blue underwear the both on the day of the murder and the previous day.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: (L-R) YFN Lucci and Mo3 attend EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE

The murder trial of late Texas rapper MO3 has turned toward surveillance video of his alleged killer grossly wearing the same underwear for two days straight.

Shown to the jury this week was video of suspect Kewon White, one of the three men–including rapper Yella Beezy–who’s standing trial for the 2020 murder. In the clip from before the day of the murder, White is shown standing outside a home and talking on the phone while holding a rifle in his hands. His pants are saggy just enough to expose his blue underwear.

The following day, November 11, 2020, White is shown back outside of the home and wearing the same pair of underwear, without shoes or a top. Once dressed, he’s later seen burning items in the backyard.

White is alleged to be the gunman in the murder, which occurred on the I-35 highway. The suspect chased MO3, real name Melvin Noble, on the highway after the rapper exited his vehicle, allegedly under the order of Beezy, real name Markies Conway.

White is already serving time for an unrelated gun charge. He now faces capital murder for Noble’s death. A third suspect, Devin Brown, is alleged to have coordinated the killing and also faces a capital murder charge.

While Beezy has pleaded not guilty in the case, he faces life without parole or the death penalty under Texas capital offenses.

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