Mo3 Murder Suspect Caught After Reportedly Wearing Same Underwear for Two Days

The murder trial of late Texas rapper MO3 has turned toward surveillance video of his alleged killer grossly wearing the same underwear for two days straight.

Shown to the jury this week was video of suspect Kewon White, one of the three men–including rapper Yella Beezy–who’s standing trial for the 2020 murder. In the clip from before the day of the murder, White is shown standing outside a home and talking on the phone while holding a rifle in his hands. His pants are saggy just enough to expose his blue underwear.

The following day, November 11, 2020, White is shown back outside of the home and wearing the same pair of underwear, without shoes or a top. Once dressed, he’s later seen burning items in the backyard.