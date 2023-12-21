Method Man Responds to 50 Cent Posting Old Video of Him Supposedly Making Diddy Allegations

Method Man wants out of the 50 Cent-Diddy rivalry.

On Thursday, the Power universe executive producer posted yet another slight against Diddy on Instagram, this time featuring a throwback clip of Method Man. The video shows Meth in a parking lot expressing his "hate" for Kanye West, saying that he saw West performing fellatio in a bathroom at one of Diddy's infamous parties.

"This has not been confirmed, but ya see why I stayed away from the man’s party’s," Fifty captioned the post.