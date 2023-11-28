Megan Thee Stallion Fans Blast Shannon Sharpe for Inappropriate Sexual Comments Towards Rapper

No one was prepared to hear about Shannon Sharpe's NSFW comments about Megan Thee Stallion.

In the latest episode of the podcast, which Sharpe shares with fellow retired NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, the 55-year-old dedicated a seven-minute segment to the "Cobra" rapper.

After Ochocinco brought up Meg's "Stallion" moniker, Sharpe was on demon time, saying “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three." He added, “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”