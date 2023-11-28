Megan Thee Stallion Fans Blast Shannon Sharpe for Inappropriate Sexual Comments Towards Rapper

No one was prepared to hear about Shannon Sharpe's NSFW comments about Megan Thee Stallion.
In the latest episode of the podcast, which Sharpe shares with fellow retired NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, the 55-year-old dedicated a seven-minute segment to the "Cobra" rapper.
After Ochocinco brought up Meg's "Stallion" moniker, Sharpe was on demon time, saying “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three." He added, “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”
Sharpe was visibly hot and bothered throughout the discussion ("We just having some fun, Ocho," he later added), but some Meg fans found Sharpe's remarks to be out of pocket.
Meg hasn't responded to Sharpe's advances, but the Dicks: The Musical star recently went on Instagram last week to address the sexual nature of her music.
“It’s like, nobody be listening to my music,” she said about the gossip revolving around her music and love life. “They be like, ‘Megan Thee Stallion, I cannot believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan Thee Stallion fucks!’ Bitch, y’all be…"
She added, “But no, I am turning over a new leaf. And I’m stingy with the cootie cat. I’m not a freak anymore. Oh my God. I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets.”
It sounds like Sharpe doesn't have a chance anytime soon.