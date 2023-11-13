Shannon Sharpe Jokingly Says He’s 'Too Busy" to Date Kim Kardashian

Shannon Sharpe has made it clear that he doesn’t have any time to entertain any kind of relationship with Kim Kardashian .

TMZ Sports caught up with the NFL legend at LAX, and he wasted no time clarifying that he has way too much going on to spark anything up with Kim K.

"Kim has enough going on," said Sharpe. "She's an outstanding businesswoman and what she's been able to do. That family is amazing but I got too much on my plate. She has too much on her plate and plus I'm too private of a guy. I don't want to live a public life."