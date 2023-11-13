Shannon Sharpe Jokingly Says He’s 'Too Busy" to Date Kim Kardashian

Shannon Sharpe has made it clear that he doesn’t have any time to entertain any kind of relationship with Kim Kardashian.
TMZ Sports caught up with the NFL legend at LAX, and he wasted no time clarifying that he has way too much going on to spark anything up with Kim K.
"Kim has enough going on," said Sharpe. "She's an outstanding businesswoman and what she's been able to do. That family is amazing but I got too much on my plate. She has too much on her plate and plus I'm too private of a guy. I don't want to live a public life."
His response was in reference to Chad Ochocinco recommending Sharpe reach out to Kardashian during a segment on their show Nightcap. "Y'all could be like Power Rangers, or a power couple, whatever they call it," Ochocinco said.
Kim K’s last public relationship came in 2022 when she was involved with Pete Davidson. Most recently, there were rumors that Kim had begun hanging with Odell Beckham Jr., however, TMZ reported that the two are just friends at the moment.
That didn’t stop people from speculating that something was going onm between the two, especially after Kardashian went to Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party earlier this month.
Sharpe, on the other hand, almost got set up with actress Yvonne Orji thanks to Ochocinco trying to play matchmaker again and calling them a perfect match.