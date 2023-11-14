Chad Ochocinco Told Shannon Sharpe Taking Viagra Before Games Had Him 'Moving 10 Times Faster'

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco have a gem on their hands with their show Nightcap, and their latest conversation about the latter taking Viagra before games might be the funniest one yet.

In the episode aired on Tuesday, the former football players opened up the chatroom to their viewers, who chimed in with various questions. One of those questions was confirming if Ochocinco really took Viagra before games as he claimed in 2020. According to Ochocinco, you only need half a pill to be a beast on the field like he was.

"Listen to me; it's an enhancement with the increasing blood flow to improve performance horizontally, depending on how you do it," Ochocinco said. "I don't know what you do at home, but to improve, yeah, they work too. Stay with me now. If you take half a pill before a game with a little bit of Red Bull, it increases the blood flow, which enhances performance."

He continued, "I'm out there going crazy. I'm out there going crazy on half a Viagra and a little bit of Red Bull, and people are like, 'God, I can't stop him for nothing.' And then, you know, I am talking the whole game. The increased blood flow has me moving 10 times faster than I would regularly be moving without it, and that's what people don't understand. That's where the Viagra comes into play."