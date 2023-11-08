Could Shannon Sharpe and Yvonne Orji work as a couple? That's what Chad Ochocinco Johnson thinks.
On the former NFL players' podcast Nightcap, Sharpe and Ochocinco discussed the Insecure actress, 39, who's been vocal about staying a virgin until marriage. Before the podcast's filming, Ochocinco called Orji a "perfect match" for Sharpe, 55.
In September, Orji was a guest on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea, where she got candid about being a virgin. The actress and comedian also shared her worries about the man she ends up being with because of how long she's waited. "People were like, 'Oh Yvonne.' ... Pray for him, whoever he is," said Orji. "There's a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me." The clip recently went viral.
At the 44:45-minute mark in the below video, Sharpe brings up Orji, to which Ochocinco says should be "unionized with Unc."
"Not only is she walking on the path of righteousness, but she has the vision that can open the door [of] where you trying to get to," Ochocinco said.
Sharpe jokingly dismissed Ochocinco's proposal, saying "I'm looking for a sinner."
He then brought up adult film actress Miss B. Nasty, whom he seems to prefer over a religious woman. "Send me Miss Nasty B. What her name was," Sharpe said. "Yeah, I don’t want nobody walking the straight and narrow. Nah. That’s what I’m looking for… Lord forgive me for what I’m about to do.”
But Ochocinco pushed back. "We always talk about toxic relationships or toxic environments, and now you have a perfect opportunity to get you somebody that is aligned with your core values in the way you was raised by your grandma," he said. "You was raised in the church, right? This is a God-fearing woman. This is exactly what grandma would want. This is what I want for you. I'm telling you this will prepare you to enter into a world [where] you've never been before."
Ochocinco then envisioned Sharpe having prayer times with Orji, but Sharpe wouldn't budge. Ochocinco later asked Sharpe if he would have the patience "for a woman that's pure," which Sharpe rejected.
"I've never test-driven a car that I've bought," Sharpe said. "I see the car, I want that car, I pick it up."
Ochocinco then asserted that while Orji is a "good woman," he'd find the right person for Sharpe by December.
It's not the first time that Sharpe, Ochocinco, and Miss B. Nasty have interacted. A few days ago, Miss B. Nasty responded to Sharpe and Ochocinco having a conversation about dating women who are on OnlyFans.