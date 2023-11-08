But Ochocinco pushed back. "We always talk about toxic relationships or toxic environments, and now you have a perfect opportunity to get you somebody that is aligned with your core values in the way you was raised by your grandma," he said. "You was raised in the church, right? This is a God-fearing woman. This is exactly what grandma would want. This is what I want for you. I'm telling you this will prepare you to enter into a world [where] you've never been before."

Ochocinco then envisioned Sharpe having prayer times with Orji, but Sharpe wouldn't budge. Ochocinco later asked Sharpe if he would have the patience "for a woman that's pure," which Sharpe rejected.

"I've never test-driven a car that I've bought," Sharpe said. "I see the car, I want that car, I pick it up."

Ochocinco then asserted that while Orji is a "good woman," he'd find the right person for Sharpe by December.

It's not the first time that Sharpe, Ochocinco, and Miss B. Nasty have interacted. A few days ago, Miss B. Nasty responded to Sharpe and Ochocinco having a conversation about dating women who are on OnlyFans.