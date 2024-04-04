Lily Allen Shades ‘Cowboy Carter’ and Critiques “Jolene” Cover, Calls Jay-Z’s Grammy Speech a ‘Campaign’

Lily Allen most likely isn't a BeyHive member considering some recent opinions she gave about Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

In the latest episode of Allen and Miquita Oliver's podcast Miss Me?, Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, became the topic of conversation around the 18:30 minute mark, when Oliver also complimented Bey's youthful looks.

“She does look vibey. She does look great. She makes me quite excited about [my] 40s," Oliver said.

After Allen claimed that Bey was "getting some help" to preserve her appearance, Oliver replied, “She has not had any work done, if that's what you're implying."

"I didn't say that," Allen responded. “I'm just saying that like, you know, she's got a great team of stylists, hair people, you know, she works out a lot. I'm sure she's got the access to the best trainers in the world. Like, you know, she's Beyonce.”

But Oliver wasn't convinced, insisting that Bey has an “incredible ancestral mix” and that her features come from "great genes."

The conversation somehow transitioned to Azealia Banks disparaging Jay-Z's looks, in which Oliver joked, "Literally, no one's even looked at him for about 10 years."

But Oliver also wanted to return to chatting about Cowboy Carter and critiqued one of the LP's most popular songs. “I don't think the 'Jolene' one's good," she said.

“It's very weird that you cover the most successful songs in that genre," Allen replied.

“But I also feel like 'Jolene''s such an excellent song. Like, I've listened to the story of how Dolly Parton wrote it in about 20 minutes, like, over and over, because I just think it's so genius. And I don't know, it just felt a little bit like a kind of standard hip-hop beat under a 'Jolene' cover," Oliver said.

She continued, "It's like, 'Let's do something with this song. If we're going to take it apart and put it back together. I feel like Beyoncé could have done a bit more with that.”

“Yeah, I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover," Allen said. "I mean, you do you, Beyoncé, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?”

However, Parton has long wanted Beyoncé to cover "Jolene," and co-signed the rework by writing it and even appearing on Cowboy Carter.

Allen then alluded to the rollout being calcuated as she began to discuss Hov's 2024 Grammys speech, where he blasted the Recording Academy for not awarding Beyoncé in the Album of the Year category.

“I think it’s been quite calculated. I feel like when Jay-Z got up at the Grammys … that was part of this campaign,” Allen said.

"And so it's a bit about challenging these institutions that have thus far rejected Beyoncé as the icon and institution that she is of herself, right? So now she's the most played woman on country radio, No. 1. And you know, I guess she's coming for that market."