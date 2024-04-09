Fans Think Latto Referred to Nicki Minaj as ‘Shawty’ When Naming Her Top 3 Female Rappers

Nicki Minaj's name might still put a sour taste in Latto's mouth, so much so that the "Lottery" rapper refused to say it during a recent interview.
Last week Latto sat down to talk with Lore'l of Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9, where she will be the first female artist to headline the station's annual Birthday Bash concert on June 22. During their conversation, Lore’l asked Latto to list who she thinks are the "best" female rappers of all-time.
"[Lil] Kim, gotta say Kim," Latto began. "... I'ma say [Lisa] Left Eye [Lopes], rest in peace Left Eye, and shawty."
Fans on social media, particularly Barbz, believe that the "shawty" in question is Minaj, who Latto previously namechecked as her favorite female rapper before the two got into an online spat in 2022.
That October, the two rappers got into on Twitter, now known as X, when Latto was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Big Energy," which Minaj wasn't particularly happy about. Minaj wanted the song to be considered for Best Pop Solo Performance instead, while her single "Super Freaky Girl" didn't receive any Grammy nominations at all.
The back-and-forth went on for more than a day, before the two eventually went silent online. Later on, Latto presumably took the beef to the booth, potentially referencing Minaj in "Put It On Da Floor Again."
Last December, Minaj denied taking aim at Latto on the Pink Friday 2 track "Falling 4 U," instead saving her energy for Megan Thee Stallion the following month. Latto has since moved on to a rivarly with Ice Spice, while taking Megan's side on her beef with Minaj.