Fans Think Latto Referred to Nicki Minaj as ‘Shawty’ When Naming Her Top 3 Female Rappers

Nicki Minaj's name might still put a sour taste in Latto's mouth, so much so that the "Lottery" rapper refused to say it during a recent interview.

Last week Latto sat down to talk with Lore'l of Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9, where she will be the first female artist to headline the station's annual Birthday Bash concert on June 22. During their conversation, Lore’l asked Latto to list who she thinks are the "best" female rappers of all-time.

"[Lil] Kim, gotta say Kim," Latto began. "... I'ma say [Lisa] Left Eye [Lopes], rest in peace Left Eye, and shawty."