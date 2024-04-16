Latto Shoots Down Speculation Over Her Parents' Age Gap: 'My Parents Are 3 Years Apart'

Despite what people have theorized about the age difference between Latto's mother and father, the Atlanta rapper has clarified that her parents are only three years apart.

After Latto shrared images of her mother, Misti Pitts, on social media—one of Pitts at 15, shortly after she gave birth to the rapper, and a recent picture of her wearing a cropped tank and barely-there shorts, which prompted some lustful reactions to the image of Pitts.

People openly wondered about the age difference between Pitts and Latto's father, Shayne Stephens. The couple often made appearances on the former Lifetime reality music competition, The Rap Game, which Latto ended uop winning.