Latto Shoots Down Speculation Over Her Parents' Age Gap: 'My Parents Are 3 Years Apart'

Despite what people have theorized about the age difference between Latto's mother and father, the Atlanta rapper has clarified that her parents are only three years apart.
After Latto shrared images of her mother, Misti Pitts, on social media—one of Pitts at 15, shortly after she gave birth to the rapper, and a recent picture of her wearing a cropped tank and barely-there shorts, which prompted some lustful reactions to the image of Pitts.
People openly wondered about the age difference between Pitts and Latto's father, Shayne Stephens. The couple often made appearances on the former Lifetime reality music competition, The Rap Game, which Latto ended uop winning.
Some falsely guessed that Stephens was 23 when Pitts was 15, which Latto immediately cleared up. "My parents are 3 years apart lol," she tweeted in response to someone asking her father's age.
The ages of Latto's parents came up back in 2022 in a since-deleted post, while the rapper was in a broiling feud with Nicki Minaj. Latto took a swipe at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted for the rape of Jennifer Hough in 1994, who was 16 years old at the time. Minaj responded with screenshots about the ages of Latto's parents, which were incorrect.