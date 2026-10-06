Music

Kehlani Points Out Public's 'Hyperfixation' on Famous Relationships

The two-time Grammy winner believes that being a popular artist can "intimidate" someone who wants to be in a relationship with her.

Kehlani at the Billboard House: R&B Hip-Hop 2026 panels held on September 09, 2026 in New York City, New York.
Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images

Kehlani thinks the general public can be too invested in the dating lives of celebrities.

The two-time Grammy winner streamed with internet personality Jordyn Lucas on Monday (Oct. 5) and shared that romance is low on her list of priorities. Kehlani shares a seven-year-old daughter, Adeya, with her former partner, Javaughn Young-White, with whom she had a brief legal falling-out in 2024.

Around the 1:05:00-mark in the video below, Kehlani voiced her resistance to her routine being changed by a partner.

Shop Kehlani on Complex

“I have a big, really full life. I have a beautiful child. I have a big family. I have a lot of friends. I’ve got a lot of hobbies,” she said. “My day is packed. Sometimes, I feel like romance is the biggest part of people's lives.”

“But my job is, like, massive,” Kehlani continued. “I feel like my responsibility to what I do and the world and art and what I want to do and all that [is] really big for me, and I feel like that can kind of intimidate somebody who wants the relationship to be [at the] forefront.”

Kehlani, who’s a lesbian, also spoke on the difficulties of dating as a celebrity and denied that she accepts every romantic interest that approaches her, despite what the public may think.

“I just think people have a hyperfixation,” Kehlani said, adding that the obsession is “parasocial.”

Last December, the “Folded” vocalist called dating as a celebritiy “anxiety-inducing” on an episode of Unapologetically Angel.

“So you get to this point where, do you want to live in anxiety and fear where it feels like complete strangers run your life and have that much control, or do you just want to be a regular girl who wants to hold hands with somebody leaving the movie theater and who wants to go and eat sushi at a restaurant?" she said at the time.

Related Stories

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Music

Kehlani Cancels Camden and D.C.-Area Tour Stops After Hospital Visit

The singer spent the night in the hospital and was told she cannot sing for at least the next two shows.

Jade Gomez41 days ago
Kehlani Says She Still Has to Take Her Meds and Go to the Gym With Bipolar Disorder
Music

Kehlani Gets Candid About Bipolar Disorder: ‘I Have to Have a Routine So I Can Survive’

The singer reveals how medication, exercise, nature, and faith help protect her mental health amid the music industry’s relentless demands.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Kehalni
Music

Kehlani Reflects on 'Dark Time' She Went Through Recording New Album

The singer revealed that she randomly started processing events from years ago.

Trey Alston165 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureWladimir Klitschko Alleges Pawn Shop Refuses to Return Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry
2
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
3
MusicWill Smith’s Rap Beginnings With DJ Jazzy Jeff to Become Subject of Fictional ‘215’ Series
4
MusicDrake's Rep Denies He Fathered Keshia Chanté's Baby
5
MusicNBA YoungBoy Explains Social Media Hiatus: ‘I Became a Very Bad Person’
6
MusicDrake Reportedly Declined to Submit 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti' for 2027 Grammys

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App