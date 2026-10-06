Kehlani Points Out Public's 'Hyperfixation' on Famous Relationships

Kehlani thinks the general public can be too invested in the dating lives of celebrities. The two-time Grammy winner streamed with internet personality Jordyn Lucas on Monday (Oct. 5) and shared that romance is low on her list of priorities. Kehlani shares a seven-year-old daughter, Adeya, with her former partner, Javaughn Young-White, with whom she had a brief legal falling-out in 2024. Around the 1:05:00-mark in the video below, Kehlani voiced her resistance to her routine being changed by a partner.

“I have a big, really full life. I have a beautiful child. I have a big family. I have a lot of friends. I’ve got a lot of hobbies,” she said. “My day is packed. Sometimes, I feel like romance is the biggest part of people's lives.”

“But my job is, like, massive,” Kehlani continued. “I feel like my responsibility to what I do and the world and art and what I want to do and all that [is] really big for me, and I feel like that can kind of intimidate somebody who wants the relationship to be [at the] forefront.”

Kehlani, who’s a lesbian, also spoke on the difficulties of dating as a celebrity and denied that she accepts every romantic interest that approaches her, despite what the public may think.