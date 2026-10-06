Kehlani Points Out Public's 'Hyperfixation' on Famous Relationships

Kehlani thinks the general public can be too invested in the dating lives of celebrities.
The two-time Grammy winner streamed with internet personality Jordyn Lucas on Monday (Oct. 5) and shared that romance is low on her list of priorities. Kehlani shares a seven-year-old daughter, Adeya, with her former partner, Javaughn Young-White, with whom she had a brief legal falling-out in 2024.
Around the 1:05:00-mark in the video below, Kehlani voiced her resistance to her routine being changed by a partner.
“I have a big, really full life. I have a beautiful child. I have a big family. I have a lot of friends. I’ve got a lot of hobbies,” she said. “My day is packed. Sometimes, I feel like romance is the biggest part of people's lives.”
“But my job is, like, massive,” Kehlani continued. “I feel like my responsibility to what I do and the world and art and what I want to do and all that [is] really big for me, and I feel like that can kind of intimidate somebody who wants the relationship to be [at the] forefront.”
Kehlani, who’s a lesbian, also spoke on the difficulties of dating as a celebrity and denied that she accepts every romantic interest that approaches her, despite what the public may think.
“I just think people have a hyperfixation,” Kehlani said, adding that the obsession is “parasocial.”
Last December, the “Folded” vocalist called dating as a celebritiy “anxiety-inducing” on an episode of Unapologetically Angel.
“So you get to this point where, do you want to live in anxiety and fear where it feels like complete strangers run your life and have that much control, or do you just want to be a regular girl who wants to hold hands with somebody leaving the movie theater and who wants to go and eat sushi at a restaurant?" she said at the time.