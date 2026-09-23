Justin Bieber Plays Surprise Acoustic Concert in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park

Justin Bieber's park appearance came after months of headlining performances, including an invite-only Roxy show, a Coachella headlining set, and the World Cup Final.

The vocalist’s surprise set included "Yukon" and "Let Me Love You" along with unreleased tracks "Speed Demon" and "All I Can Take."

Justin Bieber visited MacArthur Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22, where he played a cajon and sang for an intimate crowd.

Justin Bieber surprised visitors of Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park with a concert this week. The Swag II vocalist reportedly arrived at the Westlake park around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and sat on a box-shaped percussion instrument while performing several songs alongside some fellow musicians. Bieber’s set list included "Yukon" from his 2025 album Swag and his 2016 DJ Snake collaboration "Let Me Love You," along with tracks "Speed Demon" and "All I Can Take," according to FOX 11. Footage of the impromptu concert circulated social media within hours, with clips showing Bieber on the makeshift stage and greeting young fans after his set.

Considering MacArthur Park having a significant reduction in crime and drug trafficking over the last year, Los Angeles politicians remarked that the location was a prime destination for Bieber to perform.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the appearance was "a testament to the progress we are achieving to take back the park from drug dealers and enliven it for families."

MacArthur Park is a considerably smaller location in comparison to the stages that the two-time Grammy winner has been on throughout 2026. In February, the 32-year-old performed a literal stripped-down version of “Yukon” during the 68th Grammy Awards. By April, Bieber was a headliner at Coachella, where he delivered live renditions of his 2010s hits like “Baby” and “Beauty and a Beat” and more recent material.

In July, Bieber was a halftime show performer for the FIFA World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium alongside Madonna, Burna Boy, Shakira, BTS and more.