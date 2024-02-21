Jeezy Takes Fans on a Journey Through His Career on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

Jeezy brought his Southern trap anthems to NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts for a performance that chronicled his decorated career.

The rapper's Tiny Desk appearance came out Wednesday, featuring the Snowman supported by a band of violinists, guitarists, and a keyboard player who also graced the audience.

"If you been riding with me since day one. I'ma take you on a journey," he said to the crowd, which was filled with Howard University students. "If you stick with your dreams and stay about your business, you can get anywhere. Y'all ready?"

Band members sported Jeezy's controversial snowman t-shirt, a reference to the rapper's infamous bars about selling cocaine.

"Y'all could see how I got from there to here to Tiny Desk," he added before his performance. "I used to stand on a tiny porch, but if you stay with your dreams and stand on your business, you could get anywhere."