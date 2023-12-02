Jeezy's 'Real N***as Don't Cheat' Comment Goes Viral After Jeannie Mae Suggested He Cheated During Their Marriage

Jeezy is catching heat on social media after Jeannie Mai alleged the rapper cheated on her during their marriage.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Mai suggested that Jeezy committed acts of infidelity, which led to the end of their marriage. People on social media were shocked to find out the 46-year-old may have cheated, especially when he claimed "real n***as don't cheat" during his sitdown conversation with Nia Long early last month.

It didn't take long for Jeezy to become the butt of several jokes on social media as people called him out for lying to Long about men cheating on their wives.

"Jeezy really sat there in Nia Long face and said "real don't cheat" and CHEATED . Hate niggas," one person wrote. Another said, "If the accusations of Jeezy cheating on his ex wife are true, that interview he did with Nia Long saying "real niggas don't cheat" just got so much funnier."

A third person tweeted, "Jeezy said "real niggas don't cheat" & did just that in his marriage? THIS is why we were clowning him. Niggas get in front of a bad bitch and will say anything I swear."