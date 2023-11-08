Jeezy Telling Nia Long That 'Real' Men Don’t Cheat Has People Convinced He Was Shooting His Shot

Long accepted her very public breakup, telling Jeezy, "I think I'm exactly where I need to be."

“Some days, I'm totally good and then, other days, I'm like, 'Oh God, this feels like so much work,'" she continued. "And then, other days, it feels like women shouldn’t have to be this strong. I don't want to be this strong sometimes."

Jeezy also discussed his split from Mai with Long, saying that the former couple unsuccessfully tried to save their marriage through counseling. The two share a one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

“Integrity intact, I could never say anything that would not honor somebody. But I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” said Jeezy.

He continued, “But then again, God has put me in a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation. And I can thrive as someone who been through all the things I've been through.”

Elsewhere during the sit-down, Jeezy spoke about traumas connected to his upbringing, like being molested as a child.