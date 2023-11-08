Jeezy Telling Nia Long That 'Real' Men Don’t Cheat Has People Convinced He Was Shooting His Shot

A moment during a recent discussion between Jeezy and Nia Long prompted some strong reactions on social media.
Midway through the 1-hour conversation, Long, 53, subliminally referenced her split from Houston Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, who was suspended and later let go by the Boston Celtics after having an "improper relationship" with a female Celtics staff member.
Around the 33:45-minute mark of her conversation with Jeezy, 46, Long reflected on the ordeal, saying that cheating is “usually not about another person, an affair, or some chick that’s willing to make you feel like a king."
In response, Jeezy declared that "real n***s don’t cheat.” Long agreed with the rapper, who added, "There's something in us that makes us want to be right across the board."
When asking Jeezy to clarify if he wants to be honorable to himself or the woman that he's with, the artist made his position clear. "I want to be honorable and just... Anybody that's real—and when I say real, I mean real with yourself—there's a sense of integrity there," he said. "My life is built on integrity. That's my moral compass. If I'm not integral, I'm off."
Some people interpreted that as Jeeezy trying to flirt with The Best Man star, as both have separated from their former partners. Long reportedly split with Udoka last September, while Jeezy recently filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai.
Long accepted her very public breakup, telling Jeezy, "I think I'm exactly where I need to be."
“Some days, I'm totally good and then, other days, I'm like, 'Oh God, this feels like so much work,'" she continued. "And then, other days, it feels like women shouldn’t have to be this strong. I don't want to be this strong sometimes."
Jeezy also discussed his split from Mai with Long, saying that the former couple unsuccessfully tried to save their marriage through counseling. The two share a one-year-old daughter, Monaco.
“Integrity intact, I could never say anything that would not honor somebody. But I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” said Jeezy.
He continued, “But then again, God has put me in a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself, and to love myself, and to be in the best situation. And I can thrive as someone who been through all the things I've been through.”
Elsewhere during the sit-down, Jeezy spoke about traumas connected to his upbringing, like being molested as a child.