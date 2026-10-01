Music

Fivio Foreign Says He Plans to Continue Abstaining From Sex Until Marriage

The rapper-producer revealed that he almost "slipped up" after a nearly two-month streak without sex.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Fivio Foreign attends KidSuper Presents The People's Runway during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2026 in New York City.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fivio Foreign has stood firm on his decision to abstain from sex.

During a recent episode of Sway’s Universe, the Brooklyn rapper shared that while he didn’t “plan” to become abstinent, he wants to prolong the habit for religious reasons. Around the 12-minute mark of the interview below, Fivio told host Sway Calloway that he’s been abstinent for roughly two months.

“I think what it just [does] for me is just [gets rid of] distractions of the girls,” Fivio said.

The 36-year-old added that he “almost slipped up” the night before the interview but was warned by a friend against having sex. Fivio also shared that women who generally try to tempt him into having sex supposed to be “women of god.

Fivio, who was recently baptized and is a father of three, has spoken publicly about his intention to refrain from sex until marriage. The rapper has also pivoted his sound to Christian-oriented music, which he spoke about in an August interview with The Shade Room Live.

"I'm just Fivi and I’m just trying to praise God through my music and not worship the devil through my music, push a positive image and change, you know, hopefully I get a blessing from God," he told the outlet.

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