Fivio Foreign, Father of Three, Is Waiting for Marriage to Have Sex: ‘Part of My Walk With Jesus'

The Brooklyn rapper told followers on X on Thursday (Sept. 17) that he is abstaining from sex until marriage and that the vow has tested him more than anything else since he turned toward Christianity.

Fivio Foreign is reflecting on how difficult his new faith commitment has been.

"No sex before marriage is the hardest part of my walk with Jesus by farrrrr," he wrote.

The 36-year-old rapper is already a father of three, with two children from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jasmine and a son with another woman.

He joins a number of celebrities such as 50 Cent, Omarion, and Redman who have previously spoken about practicing celibacy.

After facing a series of legal issues and committing to sobriety earlier this year, Fivio was baptized in August. He marked the day with a post on Instagram, writing, "I pray I keep the promises I made to God.”