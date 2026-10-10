Fetty Wap Reflects on Being 'Selfish' During Time of His Arrest

Fetty Wap has opened up about the self-reflection journey he endured while serving time for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy.

The New Jersey rapper appeared on ABC News' Nightline earlier this week, where he recounted serving three years of a six-year sentence. Around the three-minute mark of the video below, he was asked what he believes caused his arrest.

"I was being selfish," the rapper replied. "At the time, I was like, 'I’ve gotta make sure all my family is good' and not really realizing [that] we could’ve figured it out a different way."