North West's Fuzzy Yellow 'Lion King' Costume Was Designed by ERL

North West brought the tunes and the drip to her Hollywood Bowl debut last weekend.
After West performed "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" during a brief guest appearance in the role of young Simba, California-based clothing brand ERL revealed that they designed the fuzzy ensemble.
In four images, the 11-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is seen playfully posing in the yellow fit, wearing matching sunglasses and a bag.
While Miss Westie was onstage for The Lion King concert last Friday and Saturday, tied to the Disney film's 30th anniversary, spotted in the crowd were her father and grandmother, Kris Jenner, both who recorded her on their cellphones. Also on the bill for the two-night performance were Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, and Jason Weaver, who originally sang "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." The actor-singer even gave West props for taking on the 1994 classic.
"What an honor it is to share the same stage with this young superstar in the making!! 😁⭐️⭐️⭐️ I’m so PROUD you, North!! You’re doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show!" Weaver wrote in an Instagram post.
He continued, "You’re a true professional, and I wish you nothing but the best as you continue your journey towards GREATNESS!! Let’s run it back one more time for em tonight!! 😁🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💯💯💯💯"
Kim also posted photos of North in her fuzzy costume on X. Check out more clips from the show below.