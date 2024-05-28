North West's Fuzzy Yellow 'Lion King' Costume Was Designed by ERL

North West brought the tunes and the drip to her Hollywood Bowl debut last weekend.

After West performed "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" during a brief guest appearance in the role of young Simba, California-based clothing brand ERL revealed that they designed the fuzzy ensemble.

In four images, the 11-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is seen playfully posing in the yellow fit, wearing matching sunglasses and a bag.