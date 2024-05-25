Watch North West Perform "I Just Can’t Wait To Be King" at 'Lion King' 30th Anniversary Concert

North West made a huge musical debut as part of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night (May 24).

The 10-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian was a special guest during the "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" portion of The Lion King 30th anniversary concert, where she animatedly danced and sang along with the Lion King cast. Wearing an all-yellow two piece ensemble complete with a fur hood, West perfectly fit the role of young Simba.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that North, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, and more would take part in this month’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl special.