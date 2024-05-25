Watch North West Perform "I Just Can’t Wait To Be King" at 'Lion King' 30th Anniversary Concert

North West made a huge musical debut as part of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night (May 24).
The 10-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian was a special guest during the "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" portion of The Lion King 30th anniversary concert, where she animatedly danced and sang along with the Lion King cast. Wearing an all-yellow two piece ensemble complete with a fur hood, West perfectly fit the role of young Simba.
Earlier this month, Disney announced that North, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, and more would take part in this month’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl special.
Watching on from the crowd were her father and grandmother, Kris Jenner, both whom recorded West's performance on their iPhones. Jenner, of course, looked no different from her appearance in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, a gag that was originated by her "You're doing amazing, sweetie" meme.
West's appearance at the Hollywood Bowl succeeds her father's two-night 808s & Heartbreak shows, where the 24-time Grammy winner performed the 2008 album in full at the same venue in 2015. West returned to the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 to debut his Nebuchadnezzar opera with support from the Sunday Service choir.
West continues to cement her star status as a part of her legendary family, last directing and starring in the "Talking" music video for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. Miss Westie could make another Lion King cameo tonight, as the show makes its second and concluding performance.