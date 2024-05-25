Watch North West Perform "I Just Can’t Wait To Be King" at 'Lion King' 30th Anniversary Concert

The eldest daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian made her musical debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

May 25, 2024
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

North West made a huge musical debut as part of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night (May 24).

The 10-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian was a special guest during the "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" portion of The Lion King 30th anniversary concert, where she animatedly danced and sang along with the Lion King cast. Wearing an all-yellow two piece ensemble complete with a fur hood, West perfectly fit the role of young Simba.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that North, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, and more would take part in this month’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl special. 

North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl 🦁

Ye, Kim, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were all in attendance pic.twitter.com/UyA9lzvdSB

— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) May 25, 2024
Twitter: @yzyupdates

Watching on from the crowd were her father and grandmother, Kris Jenner, both whom recorded West's performance on their iPhones. Jenner, of course, looked no different from her appearance in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, a gag that was originated by her "You're doing amazing, sweetie" meme.

North West performs I Just Can’t Wait to Be King at the Lion King: 30th Anniversary Concert at The Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/iLddmgUBJP

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 25, 2024
Twitter: @JarettSays

North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night 🦁

Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif

— YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024
Twitter: @yefanatics

West's appearance at the Hollywood Bowl succeeds her father's two-night 808s & Heartbreak shows, where the 24-time Grammy winner performed the 2008 album in full at the same venue in 2015. West returned to the Hollywood Bowl in 2019 to debut his Nebuchadnezzar opera with support from the Sunday Service choir.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

West continues to cement her star status as a part of her legendary family, last directing and starring in the "Talking" music video for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. Miss Westie could make another Lion King cameo tonight, as the show makes its second and concluding performance.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
North WestKanye WestKim KardashianKris JennerHollywoodComplex News

Latest in Pop Culture