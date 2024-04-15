Kim Kardashian Crowns North West 'Stylist of the Year'

Kim Kardashian formally declared what many of her fans already know; that her oldest daughter, North West, is "stylist of the year."
The 10-year-old, who's been known to keep it honest with her mother about styling missteps, was given the title on Instagram, next to pictures of her dripped in Swarovski jewelry and wearing an oversized Chicago Bulls t-shirt.
Approving Kardashian's post was Swarovski Creative Director, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, who shared it in her Instagram Stories. “Young queen! I will never forget the scene when North arrived while we were doing the fitting for the campaign to mama @kimkardashian,” Engelbert wrote. “All the jewelry was displayed for styling the @skims collab so North started styling herself with the @swarovski jewels!” She continued. “I loved it, we had so much fun, the spirit that I adore! Joyful and effortless in a totally bold way!”
Remembering the experience fondly, Kardashian reshared the story, writing "Best memories."
West's style game has been undefeated for years, as she's worn archival pieces from the closet of her father, Kanye West, and has given sincere critiques of Kardashian's wardrobe and brands. In an i-D profile last year, West even announced plans to become a "business owner" and take over her parents brands of Yeezy and SKIMS.