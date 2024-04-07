Here Are First Week Numbers for Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé has another No. 1 album on her hands as her latest effort, Cowboy Carter , debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, Bey’s Cowboy Carter earned 407,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., giving the singer her eighth No. 1 on the long-running chart. Out of the 407,000 units, 232,000 were from streams, while traditional album sales made up 168,000 and track equivalent albums totaled 7,000.

The first week numbers also have Beyoncé racking up several accolades. It was the biggest week for any album in 2024 and the largest since Taylor Swift ’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) earned 1.653 million units last year. The debut also marks Beyoncé’s biggest week since she dropped Lemonade and debuted at No. 1 with 653,000 units in 2016. Beyoncé also had her biggest streaming week ever with Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé’s latest chart-topper puts her ahead of Janet Jackson for the fourth-most No.1’s among women artists. Ahead of Bey are Madonna with nine, Barbra Streisand with 11, and Swift with 12.

If that weren’t enough, the album also debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums list, making her the first Black woman to do so, as well as the Americana/Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts. It also earned the biggest week for a country album since last July, when Taylor Swift dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Cowboy Carter was released in March and is led by the singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which were unleashed during Super Bowl LVIII in February.