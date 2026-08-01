Kendrick Lamar Surprises Detroit Boy Who Lost Both Arms With Birthday Call

"What's up, man, how you feeling?" Lamar said to open the call, as seen in ClickOnDetroit 's Local 4 News video below. He then told the boy: "I'm glad you reached out. I'm glad I got to talk to you."

On Friday (July 31), the Grammy Award-winning rapper video-called Romell Frazier Jr., a 7-year-old Detroit boy who lost both arms in a dog attack earlier this year. Frazier named a visit from his favorite rapper as his one wish after coming home from the hospital.

Lamar also extended an invitation for Romell to visit him in Los Angeles. The boy's response was immediate: he wanted to know if his mother would be coming too.

Before ending the call, Lamar left the seven-year-old with a message about what his resilience has meant to others. "You continue to be great, continue to keep that smile on your face. You're giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are," Lamar said. "You got a beautiful life to live."

He also addressed Romell's mother, Preshauna Jones, directly: "It goes to show how great of a parent you are and the household you got for him. He had that smile on him, and he's just pushing, and he's showing that strength."

Jones, who spent months at her son's side through multiple surgeries and rehabilitation at Children's Hospital of Michigan, said the call was everything she had hoped for her son. "I'm just excited for him, and I just know he's going to be so happy," she said. "He’s not going to stop talking about this."

Jones has described her daily reality since Romell came home as a constant adjustment. "Now, I have to feed him. He was just able to do all of that on his own. I have to be his hands and arms," she said. Despite everything, she noted her son's spirit has not wavered: "He doesn't be sad, he doesn't be complaining about being in pain. He is as happy as can be."