Diddy Spotted Riding His Bike in Miami With Stevie J and Taking Photos With Fans

To unwind from his ongoing lawsuit battles, Sean "Diddy" Combs went on a relaxing bike ride in Miami this week. This comes just days after he was seen dancing outside his Miami estate.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy Records founder was sighted biking around the Magic City on Thursday (April 4), where he seemed cheerful despite facing a federal sex trafficking investigation. It reportedly appeared that Diddy was biking from an expressway down to South Beach, where he has property on Star Island.

A video circulated online that showed Diddy taking photos with fans. Stevie J was with him too.