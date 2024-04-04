Diddy Spotted Riding His Bike in Miami With Stevie J and Taking Photos With Fans

To unwind from his ongoing lawsuit battles, Sean "Diddy" Combs went on a relaxing bike ride in Miami this week. This comes just days after he was seen dancing outside his Miami estate.
According to TMZ, the Bad Boy Records founder was sighted biking around the Magic City on Thursday (April 4), where he seemed cheerful despite facing a federal sex trafficking investigation. It reportedly appeared that Diddy was biking from an expressway down to South Beach, where he has property on Star Island.
A video circulated online that showed Diddy taking photos with fans. Stevie J was with him too.
Previously, Diddy was also seen during outings around Miami with his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, and producer Stevie J.
The latter has vehemently defended Diddy against the accusations he faces, even sharing a montage on Instagram filmed during Diddy's 50th birthday celebration in 2019. "This is what a real Diddy Party looks like," Steve wrote in the caption.
As part of the investigation, Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security late last month, with his sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs being briefly detained before relocating on March 25.
Blasting Homeland Security for the raids was Justin's mother, Misa Hylton, who shared footage from the "overly militarized" L.A. raid on Instagram, and threatened a lawsuit.
Although Diddy appears to be doing well, his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, is reportedly cooperating with investigators after accusing Diddy of sexual assault, rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed last November. The former couple settled the lawsuit one day after it was filed, but Diddy continues to face numerous sexual assault lawsuits from alleged victims, including a woman who claims she was underage at the time of the encounter, to his former producer.