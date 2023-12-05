Cam’ron Reflects on Shooting His Shot With Nia Long, Asks Fans to ‘Rate the Rizz’ of His DM

"Hey stink," the 47-year-old opened his message. "I Was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn't be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You're bigger and better then that. You're a queen, and by the way l'm a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple. (Une Vie a Vivre) that means 'we have one life to live' pardon my French lol. As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching 'the best man' I was inspired to reach out, because that's what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amour or should I say 'Ni-amour.' I leave you with this 'the most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely technical.' Until the next time the sun rises and moon."

In hindsight, Cam says he "broke the charts with that rizz."

"Yeah, rizz is on 10," Mase responded.

Cam continued, "Yo, open your DMs when you get a chance, Nia. It's still sitting there so you can read it personally."

Cam'ron might not stand a chance against Jeezy, whom Long had a sit-down conversation with last month. Udoka and Long were engaged from 2015 to 2022, and the former couple share a son, Kez, 11, while Long's eldest son, Massai Dorsey II, is from a previous engagement.