LeBron James and Ime Udoka Receive Technicals After Exchanging Words on Sidelines

LeBron James and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka got into an interesting exchange during a game between their respective teams on Saturday night that led to both men getting technical fouls.

In the footage shared online, James and Udoka had words for each other that didn't seem too peaceful as the referee listened closely and proceeded to whistle both of them up for a pair of technicals. It was LeBron's first of the game and Udoka's second, which led to him being ejected.

People were on social media clamoring to figure out what LeBron and Udoka were talking about as the video made its rounds. During their respective post-game interviews, both men gave different explanations as to what happened.

King James jokingly told reporters that he and Udoka were speaking about what they had for Thanksgiving dinner. Udoka, on the other hand, said he had a conversation with "the player" and that the referees didn't like what was said.