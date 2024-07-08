Britney Spears Vows to ‘Never Be With Another Man’ After Split From Paul Soliz: ‘Single As F*ck’

Britney Spears has sworn off dating now that she's broken up with former housekeeper, Paul Soliz.

On Sunday evening (July 7), The Woman In Me author made an Instagram post where she declared being "Single as fuck!" "I will never be with another man as long as I live," she wrote in the original caption, per Page Six.

She would later change the caption, giving credit to the original account that wrote the quote, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold."

In her Instagram Stories, Spears also called out Soliz's questionable behavior involving the paparazzi, alleging that he intentionally wanted her to be photographed while once driving her. Behind the image that Spears posted, in which the singer was hiding her face while in the passenger seat, she claimed that one photographer was following them at the time.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????" Spears wrote. "Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she continued. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"