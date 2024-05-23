Britney Spears Reportedly Wants ‘Butt Injections’ After Posing in Nude Video

Britney Spears has shared new updates this week via Instagram that have her fans talking.
On Thursday (May 23), The Woman in Me author posted a reel of herself frolicking on the beach in the nude. "Say hello to my ASS !!! Raised my ass a little higher so I have more booty !!!" the caption read, per Page Six. "Thinking of getting injections on my ass to make it fuller like that."
After temporarily taking the video down, Spears reposted it with a caption that simply read, "Hello to my ass !!!"
The clip comes just one day after Spears complained of having "serious nerve damage" that's pained the right side of her body so severely that she "can’t even think sometimes." The Grammy-winner also made reference to previously being under conservatorship for 13 years, and was legally settled in April.
"There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time," she wrote in her Instagram caption, per Page Six. "I haven’t been the same since."
She continued, "I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don’t know what my body physically went through!!!"
Although Spears tackled her stressful upbringing in her 2023 memoir, Spears wanted to add more context, writing that her "extremely deep" wounds are "still there and probably will always be."