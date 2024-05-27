Britney Spears says some items from her home have been stolen, and to prove it, she went to Instagram with a new video.
On Sunday night, The Woman In Me author opened the shelves of her jewelry boxes, where some of her most valuable possessions once were.
"You guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen," she said in the clip below. "See? There’s nothing. Well, there’s a Mother Mary. I’m scared. It’s all gone. All my jewelry is gone."
In the caption, the "Gimme More" artist insisted that she was a victim of theft and because of the alleged robbery, she's hesitant to purchase new jewelry.
"So you can see for real, all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now, because I’m scared it will go missing," Spears wrote. "So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin."
According to Page Six, a representative for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says the department wasn't notified of any theft from Spears' Thousands Oaks, California residence.
Spears, who reported theft at the same mansion in 2021, had her conservatorship ended in April, with her father, James "Jamie" Spears, and attorney, Andrew M. Wallet, no longer overseeing her finances.