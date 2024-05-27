Britney Spears says some items from her home have been stolen, and to prove it, she went to Instagram with a new video.

On Sunday night, The Woman In Me author opened the shelves of her jewelry boxes, where some of her most valuable possessions once were.

"You guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen," she said in the clip below. "See? There’s nothing. Well, there’s a Mother Mary. I’m scared. It’s all gone. All my jewelry is gone."