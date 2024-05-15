The Ranjha Links With Mass Appeal to Drop New Version of Wildly Popular "Muqabala" Freestyle

The Ranjha has partnered with Mass Appeal to release a new studio version of the Punjabi rapper’s wildly popular "Muqabala" freestyle.
As you’ve no doubt seen in recent months, the original freestyle, which first popped up on social media back in January, has grown into an undeniable viral success story to the tune of tens of millions of views. The freestyle also caught the attention of more than a few familiar names, Ebro Darden and Lil Duval among them.
While the new version carries over the lyrics from the breakout freestyle, it gives them a fresh foundation thanks to production from The Kidd. Listen here via the streamer of your choice.
Press notes shared alongside Wednesday’s "Muqabala" rollout didn’t indicate whether fans of the viral freestyle can expect more new music to arrive soon. However, it’s hard to imagine Mass Appeal and company not further capitalizing on the rising artist’s breakthrough moment. Stay tuned.