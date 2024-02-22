Alice Randall Praises Beyoncé for Going No. 1 on Country Charts: 'I Can Retire Now'

Beyoncé's new music is touching the hearts of country music legends.

Just weeks after the Texas native released two new singles, "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em," the latter reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, making the Texas star the first Black woman to take the spot.

This week, author and country songwriter Alice Randall shared her excitement with News Channel 5 Nashville, praising Beyoncé's success in country music and the genre's Black origins. Randall is also the first Black woman to write a number-one country song, Trisha Yearwood's 1995 hit, "XXX's and OOO's (An American Girl).”

"There is no country music that exists without Black brilliance and artistry," Randall said. "The sounds we hear on the steel guitar are sounds that first came out of Black throats and mouths, bringing traditions from Africa."