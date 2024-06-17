Ashanti Surprises Nelly With Balloons Onstage for Father's Day

Ashanti made sure that Nelly felt appreciated in time for Father's Day.

The couple, who officially reconciled last September after being on-and-off for 20 years, announced in April that they're engaged and expecting a child, per Essence. But while Nelly was performing at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday (June 16), his soon-to-be wife surprised him onstage with a balloon arrangement. The couple, both wearing sunglasses, laughed in delight at the sweet moment before sharing a hug and kiss.

"Y'all make some noise for my baby mama in the building!" Nelly shouted into the microphone, prompting cheers from the audience.