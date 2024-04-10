Joyner Lucas Confirms He Dated Ashanti Before She Reconciled With Nelly: ‘She’s Gonna Be an Amazing Mom'

Joyner Lucas is opening up for the first time about his relationship with Ashanti.

The rapper, 35, made a guest appearance on an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast where he shared several tidbits about his relationship with the “Foolish” singer, 43.

“It was dope, she’s a really dope person, she really is. She’s an amazing person,” Joyner told Lee at the 1:18:48 mark.

“I’m a private n***a, I don’t talk about it,” Joyner said when asked about when they started dating. “But what I will say is that she’s an amazing person and [I’m] super happy for her, she’s about to have a baby. I know how much she wanted to be a mom.”