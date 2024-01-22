Fat Joe Jokingly Says He Wants 10 Percent of Nelly and Ashanti's Baby Since He Reunited Them

“I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule,” Fat Joe said. "That’s when they saw each other and that energy connected again. That’s when he said I gotta have her.”

He continued, “He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there.” He then shared that a member of his crew urged Nelly to talk to Ashanti. “He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice—I don’t know why they fell out.”

Nelly was the first one to confirm their romance in September 2023.

"Yeah, we cool again," he told Philo TV’s Boss Moves. "We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."