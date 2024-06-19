Ashanti and Nelly Reportedly Tied the Knot Last Year

Ashanti might be excited to walk down the aisle, but the R&B singer reportedly married Nelly last year.

According to TMZ, the couple legally married on Dec. 23, 2023, making their union six months old. Although documents don't show where the marriage took place, it was officiated in St. Louis County, the Country Grammar rapper's hometown.

The couple, who are also expecting their first child together, seem to still be planning a public ceremony for their marriage. During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the "Happy" artist said she plans on the event having "a combination of fashion, glam, Caribbean vibes."

"I have to have a beach and ocean and sunshine and palm trees," Ashanti told ET, linked in the videos below.

She also took the outlet behind-the-scenes of her island-themed maternity shoot. Their new baby will be Nelly's third biological child. He also adopted two children from his late sister Jackie Donahue.