ASAP Rocky Offers to Buy Lunch for TMZ Reporter Who Tried to Jog With Him and Threw Up: ‘You a Trooper'

If he ever decides to leave music, ASAP Rocky has a future in track running.
On Monday in West Hollywood, the Harlem rapper was taking a jog when a TMZ reporter saw him and tried to jog with him.
This happened one month after publicly introducing his second child with Rihanna, Riot Rose. Possibly named after the infant, Rocky's recent single "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)" debuted in July, also appearing in the artist's Beats Studio Pro commercial.
Trailed by the TMZ paparazzo, Rocky jogged around a Hollywood block, urging the reporter to "keep up." She then asked Rocky if having more kids with Rihanna was a possibility, since the Anti singer told British Vogue in 2020 that she wanted to have "three or four" kids. Rocky laughed off the question, briefly checking on the reporter who began to jog barefoot, as she was originally wearing flip-flops.
"Don't tell Rihanna about my bad nail polish!" the reporter joked.
She went on to inquire about Rocky's long-awaited fourth album Don't Be Dumb, which he teased to Complex in July. Confirming that he's still working on the LP, the TMZ reporter asked Rocky if he would "address the Drake diss," to which the rapper's answer was inaudible. Drake allegedly dissed Rocky and Rih on a few songs from his latest album, For All the Dogs, notably "Fear of Heights" where he repeated the word "anti" in the song's intro.
“That man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles," Drake continued on the track.
The jog ended when Rocky made his way to Bottega Veneta in Melrose Place, but he made sure to recommend that the TMZ reporter cop kicks from his Puma x Formula1 collection. The reporter allegedly threw up after the jog, with Rocky saying that he "heard about what happened" and offering to treat her to lunch.
This month, Flacko was named new Creative Director of Puma x F1, and his releases will be tied to the 2024 race calendar. “When the world sees what we're doing, I believe a shift will happen with how brands approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives," he said in a statement.